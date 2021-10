© Getty Images



"The Google-owned video platform had previously banned over 1 million videos spreading dangerous COVID-19 misinformation. Now, YouTube says it will also remove content that spreads misinformation about vaccine safety, the efficacy of vaccines and ingredients in vaccines."

An hour after Ron Paul's initial viral tweet announcing YouTube had terminated the account, the Ron Paul Institute's channel suddenly and without explanation appears to have been restored The initial announcement of the suspension by Paul hadfrom the Google-owned platform. It's as yet unclear why it was suspended in the first place, but may have been 'flagged' for Covid 'misinformation' - given YouTube's vowing this week to begin a far-reaching crackdown.On Thursday afternoon former Republican Congressman Ron Paul announced that YouTubehis Ron Paul Institute Channel, citingThe popular Libertarian thinker and long-term Republican rep whose daily commentary is featured in the Ron Paul Liberty Report said he wasespecially given the channel has lately been "rarely used". The popular Liberty Report is hosted on a different channel altogether and appears to still be active , however.After appealing the move, YouTube sent Paul a message saying the request for review and appeal has been denied.YouTube said in a statement screenshoted and posted to Twitter by the former Congressman.It's unclear precisely what was behind YouTube's rationale for the suspension, but the dominant video upload platform owned by Google just this week announced what's essentially aAs TechCrunch detailed Wednesday The Ron Paul Institute via its main webpage regularly features analysis questioning the flurry of contradictory dictates coming out of federal and state health authorities concerning Covid-19, vaccines, social distancing practices and enforcement.However, it remains unclear if this was the reason for the ban on its YouTube channel. Regardless it's possible that the more popular Liberty Report, which has over 289,000 subscribers and frequently produces viral videos, could be targeted next.