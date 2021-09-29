© Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images



The World Health Organization's regional director for Africa said on Tuesday that the agency was "heartbroken" by the findings of an independent commission on sex abuse in the Democratic Republic of Congo.WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the commission's report made for "harrowing reading".In an investigation published last year by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and The New Humanitarian, more than 50 women accused aid workers from the WHO and leading charities of demanding sex in exchange for jobs during the 2018-2020 Ebola crisis.In June last year Congo's government announced the end of the two-year outbreak that killed more than 2 200 people - the second-largest Ebola outbreak since the virus was identified in 1976.