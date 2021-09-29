© AP



Cynthia and Victor Liu were slapped with an 'exit ban' by China after they went to visit their grandfather in 2018.Two American siblings returned home this weekend from China, more than three years after an "exit ban" barred them from leaving the country.A US official confirmed the lifting of the ban and the homecoming of Cynthia Liu, a consultant at McKinsey & Company and Victor Liu, a Georgetown University student.In this case, Liu Changming, the father of the siblings and a former Chinese bank official, faces fraud charges in China.The lifting of the ban has been seen as an indication of thawing relations between the US and China, who share a strained relationship.The issue of releasing the two had come up during a call between US president Joe Biden and Chinese premier Xi Jinping on 9 September.Ms Meng's case was decided independently, said the US Justice Department, which had reached an agreement clearing the way for the Huawei executive to leave for her home country.Similarly, Beijing has also denied any link between the releases of the US, Chinese and Canadian nationals.Welcoming the Liu siblings' return to the US, a state department official said consular staff in Shanghai helped aid the exit process."We will continue to advocate on behalf of all American citizens in the PRC subject to arbitrary detention and coercive exit bans," the official said.