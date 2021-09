© Sputnik/Alexi Druzhinin/Kremlin/Reuters/Sergii Karchenko/NurPhoto/Getty Images



"An unacceptable situation will arise on the border between Russia and Belarus. [The leadership in Ukraine] don't care about their own people and they don't hear us expressing these concerns."

Russia and Belarus have both agreed to "take action" to secure the security of both countries if there were to be any expansion of NATO infrastructure into neighboring Ukraine, the Kremlin revealed on Monday.At a meeting in Sochi as part of a personal visit by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the pair agreed thataccording to the Russian president's spokesman.Dmitry Peskov added that the two leaderson numerous occasions, and thatthat he has repeatedly spoken about before." Such an event wouldthe press secretary added.Concerns about Ukraine joining NATO are not new, with Putin clearly stating back in June that Kiev signing up to the organization would be seen as a security threat by Moscow. At the time, he also praised "smart" Ukrainians for opposing any attempts for their country to join the American-controlled bloc, explaining thatNevertheless,(Combined Efforts-2021), in the publicly announced hope ofLukashenko said on Monday:He also said that an escalation of the situation could includeNeither Lukashenko nor Putin are alone in expressing their deep-rooted concerns around Ukraine joining NATO.about Ukraine joining the organization, but on the basis that it failed to meet required criteria.adding that the country has not yet achieved the necessary "democratic standards" needed to be accepted into the bloc.