"Oh, f*** them," Carlson bluntly told host Megan Kelly.
"The ADL was such a noble organization that had a very specific goal, which was to fight anti-Semitism. That's a virtuous goal. I think they were pretty successful over the years. Now it's operated by a guy who's ... just an apparatchik of the Democratic Party."The ADL has called for Carlson's firing over his comments about "great replacement" theory. The Fox host knocked the organization for weighing in on his comments at all, contending that "great replacement" is not a theory but mere language of the Democrat Party.
Relative comments around the 17-minute mark:
Carlson:
"The 'great replacement theory' is in fact not a theory, it's something that the Democrats brag about constantly, up to and including the president. In one sentence, it's this: rather than convince the current population that our policies are working and they should vote for us as a result, we can't be bothered to do that; we're instead going to change the composition of the population and bring in people who will vote for us. So, there isn't actually inherently a racial component to it. ... I don't know what the ADL is doing weighing in on this — it has nothing to do [with it], I mean that's just insane."On one of his recent shows, Carlson aired a clip of President Joe Biden back in 2015 demanding a "relentless" steady stream of immigration and emphasizing that "white stock" will be a "minority," which is "not a bad thing" but a "source of our strength."
Carlson said to Kelly, highlighting Biden's words:
"The source of our strength is non-White DNA? I mean, how could you say something like that? Really? So, people's value to the country is determined by their genes and their skin color? That's like Nazi stuff."Carlson added language like that should be disqualifying for anyone trying to hold the highest office in the land, no matter which race is being talked about:
"I'm 52. I grew up in a country that tried really, really hard - didn't always succeed, but certainly tried as a matter of official policy - to be colorblind, and to judge people not on their appearances, but on what they do and the choices that the make, on their character, on their inherent moral value."Kelly also noted some politicos have highlighted that Democrats want immigration for political reasons, not necessarily racial reasons, to which Carlson agreed by saying, "of course."
Cubans are right-wing, and Democrats do not want streams of Cubans pouring into the U.S., but migrants who will vote Democrat and give them power, Kelly explained. Carlson then noted where migrants are being placed: red and moderate states that Democrats want to turn blue, like Texas, Maine, and Tennessee.
Notably, Carlson had no idea about the calls to fire him from the ADL until Kelly told the Fox host of the news. Kelly told viewers before she brought up the controversy that Carlson does not look at any mainstream press about himself.
