"We're confident our vaccine mandate will continue to be upheld once all the facts have been presented, because that is the level of protection our students and staff deserve."

A federal appeals court judge has blocked a Covid-19 vaccine mandate in place for New York City school employees just days before the deadline, though officials say they expect it to continue to be enforced.in the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, who granted a temporary injunction on Friday evening, referring the case to a three-judge panel that will make a determination on its legality in the coming days.The injunction was celebrated on social media by critics of mask and vaccine mandates, but city officials have made it clear that they believe the vaccination requirement will be retained, and "urged" those unvaccinated to get inoculated.NYC Department of Education spokesperson Danielle Filson said, adding that she expected a resolution by next week:According to Filson,also expects the mandate to be upheld, and reminded unvaccinated employees that they were still required to submit weekly negative Covid-19 tests to be eligible for work.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has received pushback for imposing the requirement, and, conversely, for remaining committed to all schools being open for in-person learning despite concerns about coronavirus.