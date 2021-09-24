quake
Strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake at 40 km depth

Date & time: Sep 24, 2021 11:52:31 UTC -
Local time at epicenter: Friday, Sep 24, 2021 2:52 am (GMT -9)
Magnitude: 6.1
Depth: 39.6 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 51.1957°N / 179.0286°W↗ (Bering Sea, Alaska, United States)
Antipode: 51.196°S / 0.971°E↗
Nearest volcano: Gareloi (83 km / 52 mi)