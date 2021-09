© Reuters / Adrees Latif

Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. He is the author of 'Midnight in the American Empire,' How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream. @Robert_Bridge

Today, it is easier for a migrant to walk into the US illegally than for a foreign tourist to enter legally. Illegal migration is not about human rights, but rather part of the woke agenda to stay in power.Even the duplicitous corporate media is beginning to ask some valid questions, but, as is its unfortunate wont, only after the proverbial bomb has already exploded in Uncle Sam's lap.So let me get this straight. These migrants who crossed not only the vast Caribbean Sea, but the entire expanse of Mexico and several other countries, just to reach the Rio Grande, are not intending to stay in America for a lengthy period. In other words, it's just one of those once-in-a-lifetime family getaways where the happy Haitian people will snap a few selfies with Border Patrol before making the treacherous journey all the way back home again. A bit like the Hollywood comedy film 'Vacation', except with grinding poverty, crime and coronavirus tossed into the plot. The only thing more fantastic about that explanation is how many Americans will gobble it up like popcorn.On the question of forcibly extraditing the Haitian migrants, the rule appears to apply mainly to single adults ; families and unaccompanied children will be allowed to stay in the US.To better understand the full extent of the problem, Rodney S. Scott, a 29-year career law enforcement officer and Biden's former Border Patrol chief has accused the administration of deliberately weakening border security to bring illegal migrants into the US, as well as misleading Congress about the severity of the situation.Aside from the obvious question, 'why can't or won't the Americans and Mexicans erect a viable border between their territories (much as the Eastern European country of Hungary constructed on its border with Serbia and Croatia with impressive results),' is an equally perplexing one: 'why are the Democrats such intolerable hypocrites?'Take for example the mask mandate. While Democratic cities and states are forcing everyone from preschoolers to park rangers to don a face diaper, the Democratic elite themselves openly ignore these regulations.The same level of liberal hypocrisy is apparent in numerous other ways as well.A similar thing could be said about the thousands of Haitians racking up frequent flier points as they are flown into neighborhoods with virtually zero understanding of their new social surroundings. Many of the new arrivals do not even speak English. Nevertheless, these people, who are not refugees but rather economic migrants happy to accept gratuitous handouts in America - like healthcare and housing benefits - will not be crashing the gated communities where the Democratic elite rub shoulders sans masks. Don't be ridiculous. These people, some of whom may be dangerous criminals or Covid carriers, nobody knows, will struggle to make ends meet inside the neighborhoods of a rapacious capitalist system where millions of people are already living on the streets.This latest blunder by the Democrats will do nothing to help the millions of Americans now suffering economic hardship brought upon them NOT by Covid-19, but by the draconian measures put into place to battle the pandemic.In keeping up with the pretense that the Democratic Party is fighting for the underdog, the outcast, the downtrodden mass of humanity, in reality it is only fighting for more voters. As more minorities awaken to the false gospel that has been preached over the years by the left-wing demagogues, the Democrats are coming around to the conclusion they must find a new source of support. Indeed, had the Haitians been a more conservative bunch, you could bet your last dollar that the Democrats would have completed the wall that Donald Trump never finished.