According to court filings, a staffer for Sen. Jack Reed (D., R.I.) enlisted— to analyze computer data that purportedly connected Trump's real estate company with the Russian oligarch-owned Alfa Bank. Democrats pushed the allegation and others about Trump and Russia to build a narrative that Trump's campaign colluded with the Kremlin to steal the 2016 election.The Alfa Bank allegation has resurfaced in the wake of Durham's indictment of Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity attorney who represented the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee.Sussmann provided research to the FBI's general counsel on Sept. 19, 2016, which he claimed showed that Alfa Bank's computer servers had secret communications with the Trump Organization. Durham was appointed in April 2019 to investigate whether any U.S. officials improperly surveilled the Trump campaign.Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee obtained the Alfa Bank data in early 2017, according to a court filing Jones submitted this month. Jones said the committee asked him in early- to mid-2017 to investigate the Alfa Bank data. The committee also set up a meeting between Jones and a representative for the source who gave the Alfa Bank data to the committee.Thomas "Kirk" McConnell identified himself as Jones's Senate contact in a court filing he submitted in July seeking to quash a subpoena from Alfa Bank. McConnell is a staffer for Sen. Reed on both the Armed Services and Senate Intelligence Committees.It is unclear whether McConnell or Jones had contact with Sussmann regarding Alfa Bank.According to the Durham indictment,. Sussmann briefed journalists and, according to Durham's indictment. The indictment also alleges thatDickerson founded American Engagement Technologies, a tech startup funded by billionaire Democratic donor Reid Hoffman. According to the New York Times , American Engagement Technologies paid a tech firm called New Knowledge to create fake social media accounts to help Democratic candidate Doug Jones during the 2017 special election.Prior to the exposé about New Knowledge, the Senate Intelligence Committee relied on research from the tech firm for an investigative report on Russia's social media activities.A lawyer for Jones did not respond to a request for comment. McConnell did not respond to a request for comment, and the Senate Armed Services Committee declined to comment. Alfa Bank's lawyers have also not responded to requests for comment.The Washington Free Beacon was once a client of Fusion GPS. All of the work Fusion GPS performed for the Free Beacon was based on public sources, and none of the work product appeared in the Steele dossier. For more information, see here