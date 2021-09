© Drew Angerer/Getty Images



"The proposals respond to longstanding vulnerabilities in our democracy that have allowed for the aggrandizement of presidential power, many of which have been exploited over decades by presidents of both parties, and some of which reached new heights through the actions of the Trump administration. PODA responds to these abuses as lessons from which both parties must learn."

"While Donald Trump is no longer president, the fault lines he exposed in the foundation of our democracy remain — ready for a future unethical president to exploit. These weaknesses continue to erode the American people's trust in our democratic institutions and the norms that are essential to a functioning democracy.



"As Congress pursues its mission to strengthen and protect our democracy for future generations, these reforms will help ensure that we can keep our cherished republic."

House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled legislation that aims to curtail presidential power and protect against abuse of power by future presidents, in an apparent rebuke of President Trump's time in the White House.includes a number of tenets to prevent presidential abuses, restore checks and balances, strengthen accountability and transparency and protect elections.It also includes legislation offered by a number of other Democratic lawmakers.in its description of the bill on its website , writing that someThe bill's website reads:The bill was first introduced during the 116th Congress. The House Democrats said it is the third pillar of the current Congress's efforts tojoining theand theThe legislation specifically calls for prohibiting self-pardons by the president, suspending the statute of limitations for federal offenses made by a sitting president or vice president, strengthening Congress's ability to enforce lawfully-issued subpoenas, protecting inspector general independence and federal whistleblowers and strengthening the Office of Special Counsel's ability to probeviolations.Additionally, the bill proposes requiring presidents, vice presidents or major party candidates for those offices toto the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), which is then required to make them public. If the president, vice president or candidate does not comply, the Treasury Secretary would then be required to hand them over to the FEC.Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), a co-sponsor of the bill, saidHe said: