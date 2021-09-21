A woman and her baby boy died on the spot, while her husband was injured after they were struck by lightning in Mancherial town on Monday.While Mounika and her one-and-a-half year-old son Sriyan died on the spot, her husband Venkatesh suffered injuries. He was admitted to the local government hospital in Mancherial.District collector Bharati Hollikeri visited the spot where the mishap took place and also met Venkatesh in the hospital.According to Telangana State Planning Development Society, four districts in the state received large excess rainfall on Monday. As many as 19 districts received excess rainfall and 10 districts received normal rainfall. Warangal, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet and Narayanpet received large excess rainfall.