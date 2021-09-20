© Peter Boer/Bloomberg

Europe's soaring energy markets are exposing the risk of power blackouts this winter, especially if freezing weather worsens the region's already exceptionally low natural gas inventories, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.This scenario from the bank adds to mounting concerns about an energy crisis in Europe, just as economies recover from the pandemic."If you get a windy mild winter we can sail through fine," said Arran Train, general manager of Energy24, the trading business of PX Group, which handles more than 30% of the U.K.'s gas supply. "Winter really starts after Christmas. You can use a lot of gas in the fourth quarter but prices in Asia may change and you may or may not not get LNG."