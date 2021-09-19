© AP Photo / Eric Gay



With a little help from state law enforcement, a Fox News correspondent overcame federal hurdles and took to the air over a migrant-sheltering Texas bridge, which had become a symbol of the border crisis for viewers.The international bridge in Del Rio, Texas attracted national attention afterCritics of the Biden administration took it as a blatant attempt to downplay the situation.Whether true or not, taking spectacular images of migrant crowds from air remains quite possible in Del Rio, as a Fox News correspondent proved on Saturday. Bill Melugin and his crew were given a ride by the Texas Department of Public Safety."This timeWe are talking nearly a tripling of the numbers in just 48 hours or so," he said in his report as the chopper circled near the Rio Grande. "You can get a broader perspective from the air right here of how many people are constantly streaming in."On his Twitter account, the reporter thanked DPS pilots for stepping up "while our drone was grounded by the feds." He saidby an immigration court.The Biden administration revived the Obama-era 'catch and release' approach, reversing the Trump-era crackdown on illegal migrants. The decision was vocally opposed by governments in southern states, which complained that it caused a sharp rise in crossings and strained their ability to deal with the inflow.