Earth Changes
Alabama streets flooded amid severe weather - 4.7 inches of rain in 24 hours
AccuWeather
Sat, 18 Sep 2021 10:13 UTC
Several cars were stuck in the flood water after trying to drive through it, according to the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency. One person was trapped in their car, the agency reported.
The University of Alabama also reported via social media that the campus had experienced some flooding and warned drivers to avoid campus. By 3 p.m., however, the university announced that all streets on campus were cleared but still warned drivers to be cautious, as more rain throughout the evening could potentially lead to more flooding.
Flood waters were so deep on some streets that residents were even able to swim in it, as one resident in the area captured a video of and shared to Twitter. The Willowbrook Trailer Park in Northport, Alabama, was also flooded.
The flash flooding started around 12:45 p.m., local time, and continued until around 2 p.m. By the time the lingering thunderstorms began to come to a close over the city, 2.7 inches of rain was reported in eastern Tuscaloosa and 4.74 inches were reported in the last 24 hours at the dam located northeast of the city.
Later in the afternoon, roadways began to clear of flooding and many began reopening to vehicles, but AccuWeather Meteorologist Maura Kelly said the county could face a repeat of Saturday's events in the coming days.
"Daily showers or thunderstorms are forecast to return to the Southeast each day through the middle of the week," Kelly said. "Any additional rainfall can aggravate any lingering flooding or cause new areas of flooding to develop."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- US Wildfires: World's largest tree wrapped in protective blanket in Sequoia National Park's Giant Forest
- NHS overturns High Court ban on puberty-blocking drugs for CHILDREN
- 'Nothing to hide here': Inside the world's largest arms fair in the heart of London
- 10 dogs attack, kill three-year-old in Nigeria, outraged residents shoot them all
- Clinton lawyer's indictment reveals 'bag of tricks'
- Rules for thee but not for me: San Francisco Mayor London Breed breaks mask mandate at club
- Joe Biden backs Milley amid uproar over alleged China calls
- Biden administration admits killing 10 civilians in Kabul airstrike, no ISIS-K
- Tucker Carlson: Mark Milley committed treason, and others were implicated
- Alabama streets flooded amid severe weather - 4.7 inches of rain in 24 hours
- American Airlines flight turns around and kicks off mother and her asthmatic 2-year-old baby over mask policy — police meet them at the gate
- The Pelosi-Milley Insurrection: Gen. Mark Milley is in deep trouble, and Nancy Pelosi is in deeper trouble for setting him up
- Man dies after attack by dogs in Kashmir, India
- Judge rules against Tennessee's 'opt out' option for school mask mandates
- Walking contradiction: AOC's 'Tax the Rich' dress designer Aurora James owes debt in multiple states
- Feds charge 138, including doctors, with $1.4 billion in health-care fraud involving telemedicine, Covid, opioids
- Kamala Harris Instructed To Stop Answering All Her Phone Calls With 'Did He Die?'
- Whale hunting and 'magic mushroom people' seen on 2,000 year old, northernmost petroglyphs in Eurasia
- China's mysterious Sanxingdui ruins reveal more stunning relics
- PPC leader Maxine Bernier is confident his party will win seats and force a debate on freedoms in Canada
- Clinton lawyer's indictment reveals 'bag of tricks'
- Joe Biden backs Milley amid uproar over alleged China calls
- Biden administration admits killing 10 civilians in Kabul airstrike, no ISIS-K
- Tucker Carlson: Mark Milley committed treason, and others were implicated
- The Pelosi-Milley Insurrection: Gen. Mark Milley is in deep trouble, and Nancy Pelosi is in deeper trouble for setting him up
- PPC leader Maxine Bernier is confident his party will win seats and force a debate on freedoms in Canada
- 30,305 people died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine in England during first 6 months of 2021, ONS data says
- Number of Americans trapped in Afghanistan exceeds Biden Admin claims, GOP lawmaker says
- Interview: Dr. Anthony Fauci says three shots will be needed for full Covid-19 vaccination
- Could Goldman Sachs report be exposing pharma's real end game of drug dependency vs. curing disease?
- The conspiracy theorists were right - It IS a 'poison-death shot'
- After IDF killed 40 Palestinians in 3 months, army chief tells snipers, 'This is not right, relax'
- Maxime Bernier's People's Party of Canada holds rally outside CBC Toronto demanding it be defunded
- Best of the Web: Why the US and UK shafted France for Australian nuclear submarines deal
- Chinese planes enter Taiwan's air-defense zone just one day after Taipei announced extra $9bn to beef up its military
- Wildly popular Maxime Bernier is taking the Canadian election by storm
- Best of the Web: Italy to mandate ALL workers show 'green pass', failure to do so will result in suspension from work, fines for businesses
- Biden adds measles to list of 'quarantinable' diseases after infections among Afghan refugees
- US, UK and Australia forge military alliance, intend to antagonize and contain China
- Trump voices support for Saturday's pro-Capitol riots rally
- NHS overturns High Court ban on puberty-blocking drugs for CHILDREN
- 'Nothing to hide here': Inside the world's largest arms fair in the heart of London
- Rules for thee but not for me: San Francisco Mayor London Breed breaks mask mandate at club
- American Airlines flight turns around and kicks off mother and her asthmatic 2-year-old baby over mask policy — police meet them at the gate
- Judge rules against Tennessee's 'opt out' option for school mask mandates
- Walking contradiction: AOC's 'Tax the Rich' dress designer Aurora James owes debt in multiple states
- Feds charge 138, including doctors, with $1.4 billion in health-care fraud involving telemedicine, Covid, opioids
- "Narcissistic psychopath": New York property heir found guilty of murdering friend two decades ago, suspected of two others
- Anthony Fauci dismissed masks in 2019 as a 'paranoid' tool
- Reuters poll: Lowest approval of presidency for Joe Biden
- Taliban ban girls from secondary education in Afghanistan
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Rise of Homo Americanus with Zbigniew Janowski
- White men are now almost extinct on university campuses - and that's exactly what feminists want
- Nicki Minaj exposes media mafia: Posts private messages from reporters threatening her family members
- California recall shenanigans: Over 350,000 votes disappeared in the California recall election on Tuesday night
- Best of the Web: Today's cowardly liberal comedians loved Norm MacDonald: Why can't they be funny like him?
- America's Bioweapon Secrets
- Viral video shows man following a woman around grocery store & SHAMING her for being unvaccinated
- The Covid era's politicization of expertise means we now have medics lecturing us on climate change
- Inquiry launched into European Commission chief's refusal to hand over text messages she exchanged with Pfizer CEO
- Whale hunting and 'magic mushroom people' seen on 2,000 year old, northernmost petroglyphs in Eurasia
- China's mysterious Sanxingdui ruins reveal more stunning relics
- 900-year-old cosmic mystery surrounding Chinese supernova of 1181AD solved
- Roman port discovered underwater off north-eastern Crete
- Bone tools used to produce clothing in Morocco 120,000 years ago says study
- Another look at 9/11: Ask not 'What happened?' but 'Who did it?'
- Milk enabled massive steppe migration
- Prehistoric humans rarely mated with their cousins
- Sequence of hand and footprints may be oldest art
- Ancient pottery unearthed in China reveals 9000-year-old traces of 'hunter-gatherer' rice beer
- Revenge of the Technocrats: How Canada's Liberal Party became an appendage of the Great Reset
- 9/11: A US Deep State insider speaks
- A newly declassified pre-9/11 report exposes Al-Qaeda 'sleeper' cells across US, so why was the intelligence not acted on?
- 9/11: The spies inside Al-Qaeda who theoretically could have prevented the attacks
- Mysterious stone balls found in ancient Scottish tomb
- The two Satans of Afghanistan - and Jimmy Carter's lips are sealed
- Best of the Web: Why did so many doctors become Nazis?
- Huge and exquisite gold hoard from Iron Age discovered in Denmark
- How MI6 & the CIA backed "right-wing religious fanatics" in Afghanistan
- Discovery of 2nd neighbourhood in Çatalhöyük reveals possible bear claw grave goods and ochre paint workshop
- Satellite photo reveals wreckage of $2 BILLION US B-2 Stealth bomber, landing gear gave way after emergency landing - reports
- Bootstrapping geometric 'theory space'
- Paradoxes in the reporting of Covid19 vaccine effectiveness
- Ioannidis on the politicization of science
- Unique quantum physical effect demonstrated in Russian lab
- Potty-training cows - The MooLoo holds great pootential for reducing carbon emissions
- Magnet powerful enough to lift an aircraft carrier arrives in France as part of nuclear fusion project
- Impact flash on Jupiter captured on video by amateur astronomers
- Could Earth's magnetic field be reversing due to remains of ancient planetary collision embedded in the deep mantle?
- "Dog-bone" asteroid Kleopatra captured in best images yet by ESO
- Spectacular valleys and cliffs hidden beneath the North Sea revealed in new imaging study
- Over 450 previously unknown objects discovered in our Solar System
- Israeli firm unveils armed robot to patrol volatile borders
- Perseverance's rock samples hint that Mars had long-lasting ancient water
- Scientists solve mystery of icy plumes that may foretell deadly supercell storms
- Physicists glimpse first signs of 'triangle singularity': Particles swap identities in mid-flight
- How computationally complex is a single neuron?
- Birds exploit wind and uplift conditions for long flights across open ocean
- LifeLog 2.0.? Facebook summons the ghost of Google Glass with Ray-Ban 'smart glasses' capable of stealthily recording uninitiated
- World's oldest forest unlike anything imagined, leaves scientists confused
- US Wildfires: World's largest tree wrapped in protective blanket in Sequoia National Park's Giant Forest
- 10 dogs attack, kill three-year-old in Nigeria, outraged residents shoot them all
- Alabama streets flooded amid severe weather - 4.7 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Man dies after attack by dogs in Kashmir, India
- 'Surprising' and 'statistically significant' cooling trend over Continental Antarctica
- Over 5,000 farmlands destroyed by floods, food shortage imminent in Ghana
- Crazy flash floods in San Juan del Río, Mexico
- Flooding overwhelms Oaxaca communities in Mexico, leaving knee-deep water in streets and homes
- Symbolism: Dead humpback whale washes up offshore Great Kills Beach, New York - Area sees increase in number of whale deaths
- There's already snow at the top of Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia
- Best of the Web: Ozone hole above Antarctica is one of the largest ever, it's still growing, and may be linked to the COOLING stratosphere
- Swollen rivers threaten more flooding in Cambodia
- Typhoon Chanthu passes near Jeju, South Korea flooding roads, homes, canceling flights - Dumps over meter of rain on country since start of week
- Slow moving storms dump up to 2 inches of rain in an hour on Washington DC region, roads flood
- Airport in Milan, Italy underwater as dozens evacuated
- Two eruptions at Popocatepetl Volcano, Mexico on September 17
- Severe hailstorm turned streets into rivers in Alcora, Spain
- Monsoon mayhem in Uttar Pradesh, India kills 38 people in 2 days - 9 inches of rain in 36 hours
- Coquihalla, Connector hit with early snow for 2nd evening in British Columbia
- Heavy rain causes severe floods and landslides in Sabah, Malaysia
- Very bright meteor fireball falls in Spain (Sept. 15)
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Austria and Czech Republic
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Sept. 11)
- Meteor fireball over Spain on September 9
- Meteor fireball seen over Denmark and Germany
- Meteor fireball seen over Italy, Switzerland, Germany and France
- Best of the Web: Spectacular meteor fireball lights up night sky over northern France and southern UK
- Meteor fireball seen over Indiana and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Pennsylvania and 6 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio, Michigan and Ontario
- Meteor fireball seen over Alabama and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Texas and New Mexico
- Meteor fireball filmed over Croatia on August 14
- Spectacular meteor fireball over South Africa
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanghai
- Meteor fireball seen over Italy and Croatia
- Meteor fireball seen over New Brunswick and Nova Scotia
- Meteor fireball seen over Northern Germany, Denmark and southern Sweden
- Meteor fireball spotted shooting across the night sky in Quebec and Ontario
- Meteor fireball over Japan
- FDA meets to decide whether to approve Pfizer booster shots, as company releases stats showing major decline in vaccine efficacy
- More than half of people with long Covid might NOT have 'long Covid' after all
- Call for investigation of menstrual changes after Covid jabs
- As expected from a flu: World Health Organisation reports drop in new coronavirus infections
- Pfizer says Israel data shows third Covid shot restores protection from infection to 95% as it makes case to FDA for boosters
- Flashback: Down the memory hole: NIH paper says lasting immunity found after recovery from COVID-19
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Covid Vaccines Don't Work
- Drugs that mimic effects of tobacco smoke reduce SARS-CoV-2's ability to enter cells, supports multiple studies showing lower cases of coronavirus amongst smokers
- Study finds teenage boys six times more likely to suffer heart problems from vaccine than be hospitalized by COVID
- Nipah bat-borne virus kills 12-year-old boy, potential to become new scourge in India
- Microbiologist explains COVID jab effects: Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Funny Business Around the FDA Approval of the Pfizer Vaccine
- The number of children on antidepressants has soared. Is it a real crisis or one invented by psychiatrists seeking new patients?
- Debunking the 'horse dewormer' overdose story: Hospital says 'we have no such doctor & treat people as normal'- UPDATE: Rolling Stone forced to 'amend' story
- Covid-19 vaccines not recommended for healthy children aged 12 to 15
- EU reviewing risk of rare inflammation after COVID-19 vaccinations
- US states that had some of the worst Covid-19 case rates in past week also reported the highest rates of new vaccinations
- 'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley, 70, says she used Ivermectin, Joe Rogan protocol to treat COVID and recovered in 12 days
- Human cases of mosquito-transmitted West Nile virus grow across US, risk level raised due to 'significant expansion'
- Best of the Web: Where are the autopsies of people who died post vaccination?
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- Gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another's reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Kamala Harris Instructed To Stop Answering All Her Phone Calls With 'Did He Die?'
- Animal rescue: CCTV shows goat and rooster save chicken from hawk attack, deer mauls hawk after it tries to capture a rabbit
- Biden unveils 'your body, my choice' vaccination program
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
- Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby
- Amazing new discovery - Absolute cure for COVID
- White House solves budget crisis by renting out ad space on Biden's back
- Democrats say true lockdowns have never been tried
- Taliban enjoys deep belly laugh over US military's diversity training materials
- CNN praises Taliban warriors for wearing masks during attack
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
Quote of the Day
In appearance US imperialism is very powerful but in reality it is nothing to be afraid of; it is a paper tiger.
Recent Comments
The judge further acknowledged that simply blocking the order just in Shelby County is "no small matter," but said that Lee "took an action that...
Imagine That "Watching TV" We were watching TV In Tiananmen Square Lost my baby there My yellow rose In her bloodstained clothes She was a short...
As JP Sears points out, Biden (or his handlers) is perfectly executing the first six stages of genocide. [Link] * The true problem is MONOPOLY......
btw It's a (S)Election, if we had the power to vote the fkrs that rule us, they would already have taken that right away from us. Remember if you...
This is aggravating business. The whole thing. Nobody stood up in support of the Mom and the kid. Good Karma would have crashed the plane after...