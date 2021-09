Streets and yards in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, were filled with flood water on Saturday when Tuscaloosa County was under a flash flood warning, which occurs when flash flooding is either eminent or already occurring. Several cars were stuck in the flood water after trying to drive through it, according to the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency. One person was trapped in their car, the agency reported.The University of Alabama also reported via social media that the campus had experienced some flooding and warned drivers to avoid campus. By 3 p.m., however, the university announced that all streets on campus were cleared but still warned drivers to be cautious, as more rain throughout the evening could potentially lead to more flooding.as one resident in the area captured a video of and shared to Twitter. The Willowbrook Trailer Park in Northport, Alabama, was also flooded.Later in the afternoon, roadways began to clear of flooding and many began reopening to vehicles, but AccuWeather Meteorologist Maura Kelly said the county could face a repeat of Saturday's events in the coming days."Daily showers or thunderstorms are forecast to return to the Southeast each day through the middle of the week," Kelly said. "Any additional rainfall can aggravate any lingering flooding or cause new areas of flooding to develop."