30,305 people died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine in England during first 6 months of 2021, ONS data says
Sat, 18 Sep 2021 00:00 UTC
Dozens of freedom of information requests have been made to Public Health England (PHE) over the past few months requesting to know how many people have died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine, but each and every time PHE have claimed they do "not hold the information requested".
Public Health Scotland last published the figures on the 23rd June 2021 in their 'Covid-19 Statistical Report' in which they revealed 5,522 people had died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine between December 8th 2020 and June 11th 2021 in Scotland.
spreadsheet found here. The spreadsheet shows that 1,877 people died with 28 days of having the Pfizer mRNA jab, 3,643 people died within 28 days of having the AstraZeneca viral vector jab, and 2 people died within 28 days of having the Moderna mRNA jab.
The reason people have been requesting to know the number of people to have died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine is because these are the exact same parameters that have been used to count alleged Covid-19 deaths for the majority of the alleged pandemic. Deaths are counted as Covid-19 if they occur within 28 days of a positive test, however, in the beginning they were actually counting deaths as Covid-19 if they occurred within 60 days of a positive test.
But it would seem PHE have been able to elude the requests made for the number of people who have died after having the Covid-19 jab thanks to a technicality. That technicality being the number of days used in their request, because we have discovered that they do hold the data on the number of people to have died after having a Covid-19 injection.
But it isn't the number of people who have died within 28 days, it is instead the number of people who have died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine, and the figures have just been published inadvertently by the Office for National Statistics.
A report published by the ONS on September 13th 2021 was a clear attempt to dupe the public into believing the majority of Covid-19 deaths are occurring among the unvaccinated population. But the date parameters used in their report include a huge swathe of deaths that occurred during the second alleged wave of Covid-19 in January 2021, when barely anybody was vaccinated.
The cut off point was also the 2nd July 2021, meaning deaths that have occurred during the summer third wave that we are currently experiencing have not been included.
UK Governments Covid-19 Dashboard the vast majority of Covid-19 deaths during the period used in the ONS report occurred during the second wave when the vaccine programme had only just begun, so of course the vast majority of deaths occurred among the unvaccinated population.
However, if ONS had decided to cover the third wave that we are currently experiencing then you would have seen that 75% of people who have died with Covid-19 were in fact vaccinated, and just 25% of people who have died were not vaccinated.
here, shows that between August 9th and September 5th 2021 there were 600 Covid-19 deaths among the unvaccinated population, 97 deaths among the partly vaccinated population, and 1,659 deaths among the fully vaccinated population.
So as you can see the vast majority of deaths during this current wave of Covid-19 are occurring among the vaccinated population, but of course ONS didn't want you to know that so they left it out. But we bet they didn't plan on revealing the number of people who have died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine like they have.
Table 1 of the ONS report (found here) is an attempt to show how well the Covid-19 vaccines have been at preventing deaths. But don't forget they've only covered the first 6 months of the year where the vast majority of deaths occurred when the majority of the population were not vaccinated.
However, by attempting to dupe the public into believing the Covid-19 vaccines have worked at preventing deaths the ONS have revealed that 30,305 people died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine in England between January 2nd and July 2nd 2021.
Another 11,470 people died within 21 days of having their second dose of having a Covid-19 vaccine, and 182 people died within 21 days of having their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine whose death allegedly involved Covid-19.
Therefore 30,305 people died within 21 days of having the Covid-19 vaccine in England during the first 6 months of 2021.
What's interesting to note here is that a further 123,796 people died 21 days or more after having the Covid-19 vaccine, and we're very eager to know how many of those occurred up to 28 days after being vaccinated, or even 60 days after being vaccinated considering they have and still do use this parameter to count Covid-19 deaths.
But for now we will have to settle for knowing the official number of people to have died in England within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine during the first 6 months of 2021, and that number is 30,305, and we doubt it's a number the authorities actually wanted us to know.
Comment: The silence of the scam is being heard loud and clear - but not soon enough for up to 30k preventable deaths in the UK. Imagine the statistical obfuscation on the global scale!