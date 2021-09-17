Waters recede

Traffic impacts

Slow movingMuch of the flash flood warnings were canceled just before 7 p.m., while the flash flood watch the National Weather Service had much of the area, particularly the metro counties and northern Maryland, ended before 9 p.m. Thursday.A flood warning was also in effect for D.C., Montgomery and Prince George's counties in Maryland and Arlington County and the city of Alexandria in Virginia until 9:30 p.m.Fairfax and Prince William counties and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park were under a flood warning until 10:30 p.m. That flood warning, as well as the Baltimore City and County warnings was cancelled.Some of the storms brought heavy rains with them, and they arrived just in time to severely complicate the evening commute.He warned that flood waters could take several hours after the rains let off to begin to recede.Flood waters lessened after a string of afternoon thunderstorms and severe rain.The low lying residential road near Accotink Creek in Fairfax County, for example, saw road closures in both directions. The roads saw at least 50 feet of water and a vehicle perched on it's side beyond the road's edge.Overwhelmed storm drains like the ones at the Braddock Road Metro Station are already seeing a decrease in intense runoff.However, as the region moves into a humid Friday, D.C. drivers may see some more scattered thunderstorms. Those storms may be heavy, but are not expected to be as numerous at the time of this reporting.Heavy rain worsened area roadways that were already experiencing delays by Thursday afternoon. WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine said Thursday's rush hour commute was one of the worst the region had seen in weeks.In D.C., Maine Avenue SW near Independence Avenue began experiencing flooding around 4 p.m.Dildine said a few drivers on roads in the region got stuck or stalled out while trying to drive through flood waters, and advised drivers to turn around if approaching impassible flood waters.Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said they had responded to at least three instances of vehicles stuck in flooding roadways: on the 3700 block of Prosperity Avenue, the 5000 block of Terrell Street and the 6200 block of Rolling Road. They advised drivers to avoid these areas while flooding persists.Fairfax County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Ashley Hildebrandt told WTOP one car did not have an occupant when first responders arrived at the scene, but that the occupants in the other two instances needed help getting clear of their vehicles."This is what we train for," Hildebrandt said. "We have swift-water rescue teams that can go in and they train constantly for these types of incidents. So we're prepared for whatever needs to be done."There were also a number of water rescues performed for drivers trapped in vehicles in the city of Alexandria.