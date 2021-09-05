The stadium of the Somerset Patriots Double-A baseball team in New Jersey.
© AP/MAXAR
Ida was the fifth-most powerful storm to hit the US when it reached Louisiana on Sunday as a category four hurricane, bringing maximum sustained winds of 150mph and causing tens of billions of dollars in damage. Most of the confirmed deaths have been in New Jersey and New York.

At least 64 people have died in the US after the country's northeastern states were battered by record-breaking rainfall brought by Storm Ida.

The deaths include at least four people who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Louisiana, two dead in Mississippi after torrential rain caused a highway to collapse, and a number of people killed after their cars were swept away by floods - one of them a Connecticut state trooper.

According to state figures tracked by NBC News, there have been:

- 25 deaths in New Jersey

- 17 deaths in New York

- 11 deaths in Louisiana

- Five deaths in Pennsylvania

- Two deaths in Mississippi

- Two deaths in Alabama

- One death in Maryland

- One death in Connecticut

At least 11 of the deaths in New York were in flooded basement apartments, such as a family of three, including a toddler, who were not able to get out before the water rushed into their home.

Most of those who died in New Jersey drowned after their vehicles became caught in floodwaters, with some getting swept away when they got out of their cars into fast-moving water.

Clean-up efforts are under way as ruined cars, mud, and debris were hauled away from streets, while New York City's subway services were able to resume most services.

Leaders in some states pledged to examine whether a similar catastrophe could be prevented in the future.

Although New Jersey and New York spent billions of dollars to improve flood defences after Superstorm Sandy affected the region in 2012, most of that funding was only focused on the coastal areas and tidal floodplains.

