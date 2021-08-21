© TW / @ oromartv

A short period of intense rainfall late on 19 August 2021 caused severe flooding and landslides in the state of Chihuahua in northern Mexico, where one person died and another is missing.Chihuahua and surrounding areas during the evening and night of 19 August. Twenty-nine roads were closed due to floods around the city.Flooding also affected the city of Cuauhtémoc, where around 30 homes were flooded and 10 vehicles left stranded on roads.City of Chihuahua Civil Protection received 164 calls for help were and 73 rescue services were provided. Officials said one person died in flood water and another was reported missing.Around 60 mm of rain fell in 3 hours from 20:00. The Chuvíscar river overflowed onto bridges and roads in areas east of the city.Two houses collapsed in the Obrera neighborhood and a bridge was partially destroyed in the Melchor Ocampo neighbourhood, the Municipality of Chihuahua said. In order to see first-hand some of the damage caused in the city, Mayor of Chihuahua, María Angélica Granados Trespalacios made tours of several neighbourhoods on 20 August 2020.