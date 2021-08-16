Upper reaches in Kashmir on Sunday received snowfall resulting in considerable dip in mercury, officials of MeT centre Srinagar said here.An official said that the unseasonal snowfall was witnessed at Amarnath cave and higher reaches of Sonamarg.He said that the unseasonal snowfall in the upper reaches has caused a dip in the day temperature.He, however, said that the weather may start improving from tonight in the valley, but there are chances of late night showers in the Jammu region."There are also reports of snowfall in the mountainous ranges of Drass in the Union Territory of Ladakh," he added.