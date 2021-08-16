© DAGRAN Antioquia



Three people have died in recent floods in Meta Department, Colombia, while Civil Defence reported flooding and landslides in 7 departments across the country over the last 2 weeks.Flooding has affected the municipalities of El Dorado, Mapiripán, Villavicencio and Acacías in Meta Department from 10 August 2021. Civil Defence said 3 people lost their lives in floods in Acacías, while around 80 people were affected in Mapiripán.Floods and landslides struck in the municipality of Pereira in the department of Risaralda on 30 July 2021. Two fatalities were reported. Roads, water infrastructure and homes were damaged.Also on 30 July, homes were destroyed by floods after streams broke their banks in the municipality of Briceño, Antioquia Department. Disaster authorities in the department said 26 houses collapsed and dozens of people affected. Many were moved to safer areas in nearby public buildings.On 03 August, flooding affected 2,277 people in Sucre municipality located in the Sucre Department, northern Colombia. Also in the north, 945 people were affected and 189 homes damaged by floods in Sabanalarga municipality in Atlántico department on 08 August.In the western Chocó Department, floods damage 95 homes in Cértegui municipality on 06 August, affecting 440 people.Further east, 1 person was injured and 30 affected after a landslide struck in Ocaña, Norte de Santander Department on 10 August. Floods in neighbouring department Boyacá on 13 August affected 440 people in Chiquinquirá.