Zarif made the remarks in a Sunday meeting with the UN secretary general's special envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues, Jean Arnault, who is currently in Tehran to discuss the ongoing situation in the war-ravaged country with high-ranking Iranian officials.
Referring to the perilous situation in Afghanistan and increasing complexity of conditions there, Zarif said erroneous policies adopted by foreign powers are among the most important factor creating the present conditions in the country.
"The international community must take an unequivocal stance in support of the political settlement for the crisis in Afghanistan and also condemn violence and its consequences."He expressed Iran's readiness to help and facilitate intra-Afghan talks to promote peace in the war-ravaged country, saying the ongoing issues would only be solved through negotiations among warring sides.
Iran envoy, senior Afghan official discuss latest developments
In a phone call on Sunday, Iran's special envoy for Afghanistan, Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian, and head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, discussed the latest developments in the war-hit country, the peace process, and the intra-Afghan talks.
Abdullah commended Iran's principled stances on the need for facilitating the peace process in Afghanistan, calling on Tehran to continue its support in this regard.
In a statement on Saturday, Iran's Foreign Ministry urged all warring sides in Afghanistan to end the conflict and settle their dispute through negotiation.
In July, Tehran hosted intra-Afghan talks between senior Taliban negotiators and officials from the Afghan government. Opening the talks, the Iranian foreign minister said the Islamic Republic stands ready to help the neighboring country resolve its conflicts and achieve lasting peace. During the Sunday meeting, the UN envoy said Iran and other regional countries play a leading role in promoting peace in Afghanistan.
Arnault said no single country or a group of limited countries would be able to solve the existing issues in Afghanistan and added that only collective cooperation can prevent further escalation of the situation.
He emphasized that intra-Afghan talks are the sole solution to problems in Afghanistan and said he held important and effective talks in Tehran.
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani said earlier this month that Kabul has a plan to restore stability in the country in six months despite the fast-deteriorating security situation.
The 2001 invasion of Afghanistan ousted the Taliban from power, but it worsened the security situation in the country. The campaign in Afghanistan, which has led to the longest war in US history, has left the nation "poor, aid-dependent, and conflict-affected," according to the latest report submitted to the US Congress.
Washington has been blamed for the surge as it has failed to stabilize the security situation after two decades of war and occupation. According to the US military sources, the Taliban now controls more than 200 of the country's 419 district centers.
