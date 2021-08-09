© IRNA



"The international community must take an unequivocal stance in support of the political settlement for the crisis in Afghanistan and also condemn violence and its consequences."

Iran envoy, senior Afghan official discuss latest developments

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the root cause of the current catastrophic situation in Afghanistan is the wrong policies adopted by the foreign powers that interfere in that country's internal affairs.Zarif made the remarks in a Sunday meeting with thewho is currently in Tehran to discuss the ongoing situation in the war-ravaged country with high-ranking Iranian officials.Referring to the perilous situation in Afghanistan and increasing complexity of conditions there, Zarif saidHe expressed Iran's readiness to help and facilitate intra-Afghan talks to promote peace in the war-ravaged country, saying the ongoing issues would only be solved through negotiations among warring sides.In a phone call on Sunday,discussed the latest developments in the war-hit country, the peace process, and the intra-Afghan talks.Abdullah commended Iran's principled stances on the need for facilitating the peace process in Afghanistan, calling on Tehran to continue its support in this regard.In a separate meeting in Tehran on Sunday,exchanged views about the ongoing issues in Afghanistan.In a statement on Saturday, Iran's Foreign Ministry urged all warring sides in Afghanistan to end the conflict and settle their dispute through negotiation.In July, Tehran hosted intra-Afghan talks between senior Taliban negotiators and officials from the Afghan government. Opening the talks, the Iranian foreign minister said the Islamic Republic stands ready to help the neighboring country resolve its conflicts and achieve lasting peace. During the Sunday meeting, the UN envoy said Iran and other regional countries play a leading role in promoting peace in Afghanistan.Arnault said no single country or a group of limited countries would be able to solve the existing issues in Afghanistan and added that only collective cooperation can prevent further escalation of the situation.and said he held important and effective talks in Tehran.despite the fast-deteriorating security situation.Ghani told the parliament. Violence particularly surged across Afghanistan after the United States failed to meet a May 1 deadline for a complete withdrawal of its forces from the country under the US-Taliban deal.The 2001 invasion of Afghanistan ousted the Taliban from power, but it worsened the security situation in the country. The campaign in Afghanistan, which has led to the longest war in US history, has left the nation "poor, aid-dependent, and conflict-affected," according to the latest report submitted to the US Congress.as it has failed to stabilize the security situation after two decades of war and occupation. According to the US military sources, the