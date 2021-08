© USGS



More information: Jean Soubestre et al, Sources of Volcanic Tremor Associated With the Summit Caldera Collapse During the 2018 East Rift Eruption of Kīlauea Volcano, Hawai'i, Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth (2021). DOI: 10.1029/2020JB021572



Taiyi Wang et al, Post‐2018 Caldera Collapse Re‐Inflation Uniquely Constrains Kīlauea's Magmatic System, Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth (2021). DOI: 10.1029/2021JB021803



Journal information: Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth

Kīlauea in Hawaii is the best-monitored volcano in the world., providing researchers with a plethora of new data to understand the volcano's plumbing and behavior. Two new studies dig into data on volcanic tremor and deformation to better characterize the events leading up to and following the 2018 eruption.In one study, Soubestre et al. used data from a permanent seismic network and tiltmeter located at Kīlauea's summit and derived models of tremor source processes eruption . Here the authors used a seismic network covariance matrix approach to enhance coherent signals and cut out noise to detect and locate the volcanic tremor sources.The second study focused on the period following the 2018 eruption. Here Wang et al. used GPS and interferometric synthetic aperture radar data to examine deformation around the caldera associated with the volcano's known reservoirs — the shallow Halema'uma'u reservoir (HMM) and the deeper South Caldera reservoir (SC) — after the eruption ended in August of 2018. They documented inflation on the northwestern side of the caldera and deflation on the southeastern side of the caldera,between the summit and the ERZ.The authors presented a new physics-based model that uses differential equations to describe reservoir pressure and magma flux between the volcano's reservoirs to simulate potential magmatic pathways of connectivity between the reservoirs and the ERZ. They used a dynamic inversion of the postcollapse GPS time series of surface displacement to estimate the conductivity of potential magmatic pathways.The team found that the primary connective pathway in the postcollapse period that best fits the GPS data is a shallow connection between the HMM and the ERZ. The study doesn't rule out a direct pathway between the SC and ERZ reservoirs but suggests that if it exists, it was significantly less active over the study period.