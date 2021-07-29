© Myanmar Red Cross Society



Days of heavy rain have caused flooding in Shan, Rakhine, Kayin and Mon states in Myanmar.Myanmar's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH) reported heavy rain from 25 July.According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre)In Kayin State, areas of the state capital, Hpa-an, situated on the Salween River (also Thanlwin) have been affected, as well as areas of Myawaddy. As of 28 July, 3,016 people were evacuated/affected and 11,903 persons pre-emptively evacuated into 16 evacuation centres, AHA Centre said. DHM said the Salween River at Hpa-an was about 30cm above the danger mark as of 29 July and is likely to remin high for the next 24 hours. The Thaungyin (also Moei) River at Myawady in Kayin State is also above the danger mark.In Mon State, 19,840 people were evacuated/affected and 10,770 pre-emptively evacuated into 8 evacuation centres. Flooding has affected areas of Thaton and Mawlamyine in Mon State.AHA Centre reported 25,799 persons evacuated/affected in Rakhine State, many in areas around Thandwe.Earlier this month the Red Cross reported flooding in Kengtung township in Shan State, prompting evacuations.River levels are also high in Bago Region. DHM said that, as of 29 July, the Sittang River at Madauk in Bago Region was about 12 cm above the danger mark but will likely fall in the next 24 hours.