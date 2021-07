© screenshot

Some of our readers may have noticed a couple of days ago that our post entitled " The BBC versus Trump " (not, for the sake of clarity, the full article of the same name by Freddie Attenborough) elicited an excited reaction from their web browser: the "red screen of death".and even though they couldn't quite manage to be specific about what it was - and even though they sent me an email alert (thanks!) - neverthless when I loaded their helpful webpage and dug in to to the details they only told me thatThey suggested we were possibly running a phishing scam, or maybe running malware...Nice of them.But besides making it very difficult for our readers to view our website (or at least, that particular page),All very troubling to a webmaster, I'm sure. But I knew from the moment I got the email alert from Google thatThis is a screenshot of part of the alert I received from Google:The claims being made by Google were vague, bordering on evanescent.they said.they said.Hmmm. So I looked into it, and found nothing nefarious by way of actual security threats - nothing of the sort a computer "scientist" would recognise, at least.such as ads that are designed to trick users into installing malicious software or giving up sensitive information". There were some comments talking about anti vaccine-passport rallies (uh-oh!), but nothing involving "hacking" or scary "third-party resources".Google offered me the opportunity to request a security review, with a nice blue button that I could click in the Google Search Console. But they hadn't counted on my resources and ingenuity. (sorry, GCHQ !) that page.Interesting, one might think.This is almost certainly not about any kind of technical/IT issue, at least as far as I can see. This is about what Google calls in the above screenshotIt's about what we, and you (our readers) choose to say on this website. And while this "security" issue magically disappeared due (I imagine) to a later recognition by their algorithm or their humans that anti vaccine-passport rallies are not quite the same as anti-vaccine rallies,