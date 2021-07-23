© AFP / Jaafar Ashtiyeh

© AFP / Jaafar Ashtiyeah



Scores of Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank town of Beita, medics said. Protests there have been ongoing for several months, since Israel installed an outpost settlement in the area.Palestinian media outlets shared images of stone-slinging rioters and injured protesters being stretchered away by medics. Video footage also shows the Palestinians kicking away tear gas canisters.Supported by successive Israeli governments, the West Bank settlements have attracted international condemnation. The land they are built on is recognized as Palestinian under international law, and by the UN.Earlier this month, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, Michael Lynk, said that "the Israeli settlements do amount to a war crime." He then called on the international community to take more active steps to force Tel Aviv to abandon this policy.