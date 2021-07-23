One more person has been killed in a tiger attack in Chandrapur district."Kashinath Pandurang Talande, aged 62 years, was killed in a wildlife (tiger) attack in the forest of Govindpur Chak village, in Sindewahi Range of Brahmapuri Forest Division around 6.30 pm. He had gone to the forest for grazing cattle," read a press note issued by Chandrapur Chief Conservator of Forest N R Praveen on Saturday.