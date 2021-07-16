lightning
Two people have died after being struck by lightning strikes in Udayapur district.

The deceased have been identified as two women - Lalita Sada and Phul Kumari Sada - of Musahar Tole of Triyuga municipality.

Lighting struck them to death while they were working in a field, said District Police Office, Udayapur.

Critically injured Lalita and Phulkumari breathed their last in the course of treatment at Udayapur District Hospital.