© Kyrgyzstan Emergency Ministry



Floods and mudslides caused by heavy rains swept away houses in two villages in the Aksy district in Jalal-Abad Region of western Kyrgyzstan on 12 July, 2021, close to the border with Uzbekistan. At least 15 people across the two countries have died as a result.Kyrgyzstan's Emergency Ministry carried out search and rescue operations after reports of 8 people missing following the floods and mudslides in Aksy district. The bodies of 7 people have since been recovered, six of them members of the same family. One person is still missing. Roads and 4 bridges were also destroyed.A state of emergency has been declared in Jany-Jol and Ak-Jol rural districts of Aksy region of Jalal-Abad oblast. President Sadyr Japarov expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.Meanwhile the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Uzbekistan reports that the mudslide and floods flowed from neighbouring Kyrgyzstan and into Kosonsoy district of Namangan region of Uzbekistan, causing severe damage. As of 13 July, 8 people had died and 6 were injured.