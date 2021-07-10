© Biogen via AP, File



A month after approving a controversial new Alzheimer's drug, U.S. health regulators on Thursday signed off on new prescribing instructions that are likely to limit its use.The Food and Drug Administration said the change is intended to address confusion among physicians and patients about who should get the drug, which has faced an intense public backlash since its approval last month.The new drug label emphasizes that the drug, Aduhelm, is appropriate for patients with mild symptoms or early-stage Alzheimer's butDrugmaker Biogen announced the change in a release Thursday, stating that the update is intended to "clarify" the patient group studied in the company trials that led to approval. The FDA first approached the company about narrowing the label and OK'd the language."Hearing these concerns, FDA determined thatcould be made to the prescribing information to address this confusion," the agency said in an emailed statement. Despite the update, the FDA added that "some patients may benefit from ongoing treatment" if they develop more advanced Alzheimer's.When the drug was first approved, a top FDA official told reporters the drug was "relevant to all stages of Alzheimer's disease."On Thursday, Kesselheim tweeted that the change was "a welcome step" but added that the FDA and Biogen should do much more to combat "misperceptions about this drug.""It's a responsible move by both the FDA and Biogen to maximize the safety while giving the drug the best chance to work," said Dr. Ronald Petersen of the Mayo Clinic, who has consulted for Biogen and other drugmakers. The drug's side effects include brain swelling and bleeding.Because of its price and broad approval some analysts have worried thatTwo congressional committees in the House have launched an investigation into the FDA's review of the drug. And lawmakers in the Senate have called for hearings into the drug's cost and impact on federal spending.The narrower label may ease some of those concerns by shrinking the number of patients likely to get the drug, which requires monthly IVs. Many hospitals have already stated that they plan to limit the drug's use to patients with earlier stage disease. Doctors could still prescribe the drug for more advanced patients, thoughsaid Dr. Suzanne Schindler of Washington University in St. Louis. "I think this is a positive change because it better reflects the patients in whom the drug was actually studied."Wall Street analysts said the change wouldn't significantly impact projected sales for Biogen. Michael Yee of Jefferies said in a research note that the company already planned to target the drug for the 1 million to 2 million Americans with mild Alzheimer's.