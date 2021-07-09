© David Maynier



"We appeal to residents to help reduce flood risk by clearing out drainage systems, raising the floor level of a structure so that it is higher than the natural ground level, making sandbags and digging trenches around the house to divert water away."

Disaster services in Cape Town have been responding to reports of mudslides, flooding and uprooted trees as residents battened down the hatches in the face of another cold front, which hit on Thursday.Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said all agencies were ready to deal with any impact brought on by the adverse weather conditions.Powell added Hospital Bend had been affected by mudslides, while the nearby Anzio Road was flooded."The City's traffic service and roads department are assessing the situation."In the Devil's Peak area, there was a report of a mudslide on a private property."We have also had reports of trees uprooted in Main Road Claremont and in Plumstead. Assessments are also underway in Khayelitsha, following reports of flooding in informal settlements," she said.Traffic services were roadside and motorists were urged to drive slowly and increase their following distances.According to a South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecast, "disruptive" rainfall was expected from midday on Thursday.Strong, damaging winds gusted for most of Thursday, as per the SAWS warning. It also issued a level 2 yellow warning for localised flooding.Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning spokesperson James-Brent Styan urged the public to be cautious."The weather conditions in the Western Cape have taken a turn for the worst this afternoon [Thursday] as predicted by the SAWS; the very strong gale force wind has started to set in across the south-western parts of the province, particularly in the City of Cape Town."