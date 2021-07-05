Noctilucent clouds taken on July 4, 2021 @ Zákamenné, Slovakia
© Matej Sekeráš
It has happened so often this summer, it hardly feels like news anymore. But it is. On July 4th, noctilucent clouds (NLCs) swept across Europe. There was "a large display" in Belgium, and a "stunning, amazing" show in Germany. In Slovakia, the clouds lingered so long that photographer Matej Sekeráš had time to pose his nieces in front of them.

"It was the first time we witnessed these incredible clouds," says Sekeráš. "The electric-blue ripples were visible for nearly an hour."

At the apex of the display, NLCs descended all the way to northern Italy. "I saw them from Sumirago at latitude +45N," reports Paolo Bardelli. "Another emotional night!"

NLCs are Earth's highest clouds. They form when summertime wisps of water vapor rise up to the edge of space (~83 km high) and crystalize around disintegrated meteoroids. When you see one, you're literally seeing a cloud of frosted meteor smoke. The best time to look is during the hours before dawn or just after sunset.