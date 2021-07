© Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images



POLAND NATIONAL PARLIAMENT ELECTION POLL OF POLLS

Old enemies

The battered opposition Civic Platform party sees Tusk as a potential political savior., Donald Tusk is back in Polish politics and he's got one goal — to defeat the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party."I'm back in 100 percent," the former Polish prime minister and ex-president of the European Council told a Saturday congress of Civic Platform (PO),He's now the head of the European People's Party, the EU's largest grouping of center-right parties, but he made clear that he's diving back into national politics to lead the charge against PiS — whichaccusations that it is backsliding on democracy, undermining the rule of law, curbing media freedom and unleashing attacks on thecommunity.It's happening every day, in almost every matter," Tusk, 64, said in an emotional speech that, clashes with the EU and Poland's European partners, restriction of women's rights, mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change denial."I put the future of the country and the future of PO above my own ambitions," Budka said. "Donald Tusk is returning to Polish politics at my invitation and at my request."The party has long looked with longing at, seeing him as someone who could reenergize the party.But it's not clear if the wider electorate shares the same hunger.For more polling data from across Europe visit POLITICO PiS is also certain to rewarmHis old enemy Jarosław Kaczyński, the 72-year-old leader of PiS and Poland's de facto ruler, unleashed that line of attack in an interview earlier this week. He accused Tusk of returning to Poland because he is lazy and loves Germany."That's the brutal truth," Kaczyński said. "All the rest with this asking and waiting is a bit of theater to sweeten this return."PiS holds its own party congress this weekend, where Kaczyński will be reaffirmed as leader. However, he is politically vulnerable —"After almost six years can we talk about success? Yes, we can," Kaczyński told his party faithful, spelling out changes in social, international, cultural and educational policies. "We can say in every area."he said. "This is not an overwhelming power. What's overwhelming is our lack of faith and our weakness"That means Tusk is back at a time when the opposition sees a chance of the government imploding and being forced to hold elections earlier than the scheduled date in 2023.Tusk will have his work cut out for him in uniting squabbling opposition parties and adding energy and optimism to a grouping that's lost faith in its ability to win.Tusk said he's back because he believes PO is still able to win. "What's the most important in politics, what's so important today, not only for PO, is to regain the faith in its own agency and the possibility to win. Those who don't believe in their own capabilities won't win; a party that doesn't believe in the meaning of its own existence won't win," he said.The EPP did not issue a formal statement, but indicated there was no issue with Tusk staying on as the group's chief while returning to active politics in Poland.