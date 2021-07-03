The streets of Madan turned white with hail , the Municipal Administration announced.The icy precipitation lasted about 15 minutes,Heavy rain mixed with hail falls in the afternoon in Smolyan as well.The storm caused clogging of shafts in Madan, during which the main street was closed for some time.Traffic in the mining town is recovering after firefighters drained and unclogged the clogged infrastructure.There are no data on destruction and damage to the agricultural crop so far. Fire crews drained flooded areas in the Raykovo and Ustovo neighborhoods in Smolyan.(Translated by Google)