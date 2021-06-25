it turns out that yesterday, June 24, 4 gigatons were recorded in one day - an astonishing figure for this time of year: Greenland has never received so much snow and ice in recorded history, so late at the start of the season.

Following a historic increase in snow and ice in late May,If you look at the official figures provided by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI),Despite decades of prophecies about the doom of glaciers that are "about" to melt due to "Global Warming", the ice sheet is currently gaining a record amount of "mass" - only for yesterday (June 24, 2021) - 4 gigatons.There has never been such a large accumulation at this time of year - at least since DMI started recording in 1981.According to climate alarms, the Greenland ice sheet should have melted by now. In reality, far from the "myth of global warming", it not only does not decrease, but grows at an incredible rate.This is how glaciers are formed.This is how the ice ages begin.Ocean currents are also slowing down.All of this indicates that there are cold times ahead.Don't say you weren't warned.(Translated by Google)