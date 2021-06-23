© REUTERS



Amid a growing row with the EU over the grounding of a passenger jet carrying an opposition activist last month, Belarus' bombastic leader has launched a new attack on Germany, comparing its sanctions policy to its role in WWII.Speaking at an event being held to mark the 80th anniversary of the Third Reich's invasion of the Soviet Union, veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko raged about the West's response to the incident. Between a quarter and a third of Belarusians are estimated to have died during WWII, the worst proportionate death toll of any country.Focusing his ire on Berlin's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, who this week called for additional economic sanctions to be imposed, Lukashenko askedBelarus was rocked by demonstrations in the wake of last August's election, which the opposition and many international observers say was rigged. Tens of thousands took to the streets to demand a fresh vote, but they were met with a police crackdown, tear gas, and mass arrests.Western governments have blasted the move as "state-sponsored piracy," and the EU has since begun barring Belarus' national carrier, Belavia, from its airspace. A number of Western carriers now also use routes that circumnavigate the Eastern European country, while Brussels is reportedly mulling further sanctions.