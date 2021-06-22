Domestic terrorism conspiracy theory
Nicholas Giordano joins Tucker Carlson on Fox News to discuss how the Biden Manual on Fighting Domestic Terrorism can easily be abused. This is an extremely important segment that exposes the vagueness of the document, and how it can be manipulated and used against political opponents. The Department of Justice's National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism should concern every American regardless of political affiliation, and the text of the document proves that even the most casual critic of the government could be ensnared, and therefore be labeled as a domestic terrorist.

This four-minute clip just scratches the surface. On June 23, Professor Giordano will break down the document, going page-by-page, showing just how dangerous it is, how it can easily be manipulated and exploited, what will happen if it is fully implemented, and why it shouldn't matter what your political affiliation is.