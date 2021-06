Iran's atomic energy body says the country's sole nuclear power plant has been temporarily shut down over a "technical fault.""Following a technical fault at Bushehr power plant, and after a one-day notice to the Energy Ministry, the plant was temporarily shut down and taken off the power grid," the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on its website overnight.An official from the state electric company Tavanir, Gholamali Rakhshanimehr, said the shutdown would last "three to four days," and thatIn a statement, Tavanir said the nuclear plant was being repaired, adding that the repair work would take until June 25. It did not offer further detailsIn 2016, Russian and Iranian companies began building two additional reactors at the site. Their construction was expected to take around 10 years.Bushehr is fueled by uranium produced in Russia, and Tehran is required to send spent fuel rods back to Russia as a nuclear nonproliferation measure.The facility is monitored bythat the authorities said had been caused by drought impacting hydropower generation and surging electricity demand blamed in part on heat and cryptocurrency mining.Bushehr Province was shaken in April by an earthquake that left five people injured but caused "no damage" to the nuclear complex, according to Iranian authorities.