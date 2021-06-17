© Nepal Red Cross



Nepal

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, India

Five fatalities have been confirmed, with a further 19 people reported missing after heavy monsoon rainfall in Nepal triggered floods and landslides.As many as 26 of Nepal's 77 districts have been affected.Ten people died in recent flash flooding in a remote highland areas of nearby country Bhutan on 16 June 2021.As of early 17 June, 5 people have died, 19 were reported missing and 14 people were injured as a result of floods, landslides and heavy rainfall in Nepal. As many as 50 houses have been completely destroyed and dozens of others damaged.The worst of the flooding struck in Helambu, Sindhupalchowk District, where 2 people have died, 6 injured and 15 reported as still missing. Flooding struck on 15 June 2021. Damage assessments are ongoing.Other fatalities were reported in Ribdikot in Palpa District after a landslide on 15 June; in Machhapuchhre, Kaski District after flooding on the same day; and in Kisingh, Doti District after a landslide on 16 June.People were reported missing in Chhatradev, Arghakhanchi District; Aarughat, Gorkha District; Mallarani in Pyuthan District; and in Temal in Kavrepalanchowk District after floods early on 17 June.Flooding and heavy rainfall destroyed houses in Galyang, Shyanja District (8 houses destroyed); Madi in Kaski District (13); and Mandavi in Pyuthan District (4).. Ambapur in Dang Deukhuri District recorded 106.6 mm of rain in 24 hours to 17 June 2021. Kanyam in Ilam District recorded 61.6 mm and Rikhu in Dolakha District recorded 61.4 mm during the same period.River levels had jumped to above the danger mark in 2 locations on 15 June. Since then levels across the country appear to be falling. As of 17 June Raughat Khola river at Raughat in Myagdi district was above warning (second highest) level.Water flowing downstream already appears to be making an impact on river levels in the neighbouring states of India. India's Central Water Commission (CWC) warned that the Gandak river was flowing above the danger mark at Khadda in Kushinagar District, Uttar Pradesh, and at Dumariaghat in Gopalganj District in the state of Bihar.As of 17 June the Gandak stood at 62.95 metres at Dumariaghat, where the danger level is 62.20 metres.