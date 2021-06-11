Just days after Newfoundland was bathed in temperatures in the mid to high 20°s, people were left reeling Thursday with the sudden appearance of "June-uary" weather.Rainfall mixed with wet flakes, and was in some cases replaced with snow, as temperatures dipped near the freezing mark.The snow began to work its way eastward across the island throughout the day, resulting in some accumulation along central and northeastern regions. Drivers were advised to use caution as conditions along roadways also deteriorated.By mid-afternoon, photos began surfacing of thick layers of accumulation along the Northern Avalon, while areas of higher elevation throughout metro were also subjected to the late reminder of winter.As of 6:30 p.m., one centimetre of accumulation had been reported at St. John's International Airport.Environment Canada says upwards of five centimetres of accumulation is possible for some areas. However, the snow is not expected to be present for very long, as it will taper off to scattered showers by midnight tonight.Temperatures return to the double digits across the island tomorrow.