Levels of the creek jumped from under 1 metre to 5.78 metres in the space of around 12 hours between 09 and 10 June 2021. Major flood level here is 4.80 metres.

The Thomson River at Cowwarr reached 7.57 metres on 10 June, where major flood level is 5.5 metres.

Severe weather including heavy rain and strong winds affected the state of Victoria, Australia, from 09 June 2021The heavy rainfall caused rivers to rise, in particular the Traralgon Creek in Traralgon where State Emergency Services (SES) issued an evacuation notice for more than 200 homes. SES said:"If you live, work, or are holidaying in the Traralgon Creek area you should evacuate now.As of 10 June, Major Flood Warnings were in place for the Avon, Latrobe, Macalister, Thomson, Yarra rivers and Traralgon Creek.SES reported several people were rescued by helicopter, including some trapped in homes and others trapped in vehicles. Emergency services received thousands of calls for assistance, mostly for wind damage.Victoria Police said that a person died in a vehicle submerged in flood water in Woodside, South Gippsland. Police said:"Emergency services were called to Starlings Lane about 1.45pm after a member of the public notified them of a vehicle almost submerged in flood waters."Officers attended and confirmed that a deceased man, possibly aged in his 60s, was with the vehicle."A rescue team has recovered the deceased man and the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated."