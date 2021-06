© Shutterstock



A man was reportedly struck and killed by lightning on a golf course in Burlington County.The man was seeking shelter from a popup storm at the Burlington Country Club on Burrs Road in Westampton Township when lightning struck a tree near him, CBS 3 reports.The lightning strike happened between the course's 6th and 7th hole at about 3:45 p.m., according to Fox 29. The man, who has not been identified, later died of his injuries, NBC 10 reports.