Residents in a York neighbourhood have been baffled by a loud 'explosion' which brought them out on to the streets.Jonathan Tyler contacted The Press to say the 'explosion' happened at about 9.10pm last Sunday evening in the Fishergate area, and it was enough to bring many people in Sandringham Street out into the road."There had been a smaller explosion several hours earlier," he said. "To my surprise, nothing has been reported in The Press or elsewhere to my knowledge."It seemed to us much louder than a car backfiring, and if it was a vehicle collision The Press would surely have heard about it - there were two 'explosions'. I did wonder about a sonic boom - we have the constant rumble of high-level military flights."Another resident, Ben Rich, said: "I heard it too and also came out to see if there was anything to see - it did sound very loud."Looking on nextdoor.com, it was also clearly heard on South Bank. The speculation seems to be fireworks echoing off the river or a sonic boom, although an odd time of night for that."Mr Tyler added:"I've never heard a firework anything like that loud, but my knowledge of physics doesn't run to knowing if the river could amplify one so much. And are RAF planes allowed to break the sound barrier over a city late on a Sunday evening?"*Did you hear the 'explosion' - and can you explain what caused it? Email mike.laycock@thepress.co.uk.