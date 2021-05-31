Heavy rain dover the last few days, including rain in the wake of Cyclone Yaas, has triggered flooding and landslides in parts of Nepal, where at least 4 people have died.According to figures from Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 3 people died after heavy rainfall caused damage in Chautara in Naubahini Rural Municipality, Pyuthan District on 22 May 2021. At least 1 house was destroyed.Flash floods damaged dozens of homes and other buildings in Chame Rural Municipality, Manang District on 28 May. Two homes were destroyed in a landslide in Phidim Municipality, Panchthar after heavy rain on the same day.Another fatality occurred in Vyas Municipality, Tanahu District after heavy rain triggered a landslide on 29 May, destroying a house.Also on 29 May, floods and heavy rain caused damage and destroyed at least 1 house in Lumbini Sanskritik Municipality, Rupandehi District, affecting around 12 people.Siddharthanagar, also known as Bhairahawa, the administrative headquarters of Rupandehi District, recorded over 230mm of rain in 48 hours to 29 May 2021.