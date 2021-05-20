snow
A storm brought gusting wind and snow to much of central and western Montana on May 20, causing power outages, the National Weather Service said.

"Wet, heavy snow on freshly leafed-out trees is causing plenty of broken limbs and weighing on power lines, resulting in a bunch of smaller outages, per the [NorthWestern Energy] outage map," the NWS reported.

The NWS issued winter weather warnings and advisories for most of central Montana, advising that some areas in higher elevations could get up to 18 inches of snow by Saturday, May 22.