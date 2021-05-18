© John Ballance



A slow-moving, heavy rainstorm dumped 10-12 inches of water on the Baton Rouge area Monday night, flooding streets and stranding some people in their cars.The National Weather Service declared a flash flooding emergency for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Livingston.People from around the region posted photos on social media showing streets going underwater, and some people reported water entering their homes.St. George Fire Department crews made a number of water rescues of people who drove into high water, spokesman Eldon Ledoux said. He and other local officials urged people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.Some parts of southeastern East Baton Rouge Parish, western Ascension Parish and easternof rain as of 11:00 p.m., NWS said.Parts of the interstate began to close around midnight.I-10 eastbound is closed past Siegen Lane because of water on the roadway, the Department of Transportation and Development said. I-10 is closed near Highland Road.Entergy reported that more than 15,000 customers were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday morning.The rain is expected to pick up again Tuesday, and some further street flooding is possible, the National Weather Service said.Areas west of New Orleans and south of Baton Rouge are most at risk, the National Weather Service said.On Tuesday, much of South Louisiana is at an elevated risk of excessive rainfall through the afternoon and into the evening. The NWS projects 1 to 3 inches will fall, but some some areas could get 6 inches or more, particularly in areas south of the I-10/I-12 corridor.NWS says street flooding is the most likely impact, but some locations could see water enter structures.Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency after flooding earlier Monday.