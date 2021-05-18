fireball
Day Meteor

Live Weather Cameras recorded a meteor during the morning of this Monday (17th) in Bahia. Check the locations below:

- Andaraí / BA - Ibsol Telecom
- Ibiquera / BA - Ibsol Telecom
- Ibitiara / BA - Ibsol Telecom
- Miguel Calmon / BA - Heptanet


(Translated by Google)