A METEOR which flew through the Californian skies in broad daylight left some locals wondering if the incoming space rock hit the Santa Cruz mountains.Earlier today, a meteor flew through the skies of California. Tens of people in California saw the meteor, most of those around the San Francisco area. Witnesses flocked to the International Meteor Organisation (IMO) to report their sighting.Some were concerned that it was going to make land surface - which it did not.A person named Cole told the IMO: "It was extremely close looking compared to any other meteor-like object I've observed and was headed towards the direction of Briones Reservoir."Could've touched down not too far from my location but am unsure. Very visible fragmentation."Daniel added: "It was headed toward Black Mountain technically in the Santa Cruz Mountains; I am quite curious if it impacted on the face of the mountains I can see or if it streaked over or burned up before impact."Julia said: "It was a clear blue sky and the sun was still up."It had a trail as it streaked across and it looked like silver and blue fire. Then the fireball vanished."Ryan told the IMO: "I have seen quite a few meteors, this was the first I've ever seen during the day time."It was significant enough my peripheral vision caught it immediately while driving down a busy interstate."Thankfully, the meteor did not make land and the explosion can be attributed to a small meteor hitting the atmosphere.Meteors can produce such an intense burst of light, as air - which they had not encountered before they hit Earth's atmosphere - gets into the pores of the rocks, forcing them to explode.The IMO said: "Fireballs are meteors that appear brighter than normal."Due to the velocity at which they strike the Earth's atmosphere, fragments larger than one millimetre have the capability to produce a bright flash as they streak through the heavens above."These bright meteors are what we call fireballs and they often strike fear and awe for those who witness them."