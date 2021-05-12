© Princeton University

The lesson of Officer Derek Chauvin's show trial, a trial as crooked as any experienced by black Americans in the demonized South, is that police training needs to be changed. Chauvin is the victim of many years of media emphasis on police brutality against black Americans.According to reports,Officer Chauvin was convicted largely because of the influence over the years of national media reports of police shootings of black Americans. As the larger number of police shootings of white Americans was ignored, the reporting gave the police a racist hue.This made it easy for the presstitutes to use a misleading video suffering from camera perspective bias to turn Chauvin into a white racist who murdered black Floyd by depriving him of oxygen.Indeed, the jury was so pre-convinced of Chauvin's racism that the evidence presented in court of his innocence had no effect.The failure of Democrat city administrations to understand the situation resulted in the burning and looting of their business districts and the belief among the "peaceful protesters" that they are not accountable to law. Getting back from here is not going to be easy. Many residents of Democrat cities have realized this and are fleeing the cities. Unfortunately for those of us more sensibly located, they will bring their destructive liberal beliefs into our communities and destroy us as well. I wish Florida's governor would ban white liberal Americans from relocating in Florida. Perhaps we could put out the story that the Black Plague is raging and that would keep them way.I doubt police training — the solution to the problem — will change. The Democrats benefit too much from the racism angle, and the Red States have seen what happens when police aren't supported. The Red States are not in the mood for a kind and gentle police force.When lies prevail over truth, as they do every day in America, the conundrums mount as the energy and courage to tackle them fades. The idiot white liberal Democrat mayor of Portland who called the rioters and looters in Portland "peaceful protesters" is now appealing to the residents to help him "take the city back" from lawlessness.Only violence can do that, and Democrats only use violence against "white supremacist Trump supporters."Violence is spreading. Asians in New York City are now routinely brutally attacked by blacks on subways and in the streets. Within the ruling narrative, how can this be stopped without "racial violence" against blacks?As I have explained for decades, a Tower of Babel has no common ground. There are no shared values, no shared culture, no shared holidays, no shared history. In their place is the cultivated hatred taught in public schools with critical race theory, the NY Times 1619 Project, and reinforced with sensitivity training in corporations, universities, and the US military.One consequence is that the public interest disappears because there is no public interest — only the interests of the races, genders, classes. As has been clear throughout history, the lack of ethnic homogenuity means multicultural states are dysfunctional. They have no common basis.White liberals will dispute this even as they live in an increasingly dysfunctional multicultural state that is thoroughly disunited and themselves spread disunity with their screams for death to Trump supporters.