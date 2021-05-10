Earth Changes
Today the desert of Saudi Arabia looks like a big river!
YouTube
Sun, 09 May 2021 12:40 UTC
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Mass deaths of reindeer on Yamal peninsula in Russia might be linked to climate change, scientists believe
- Cyberattack forces shutdown of largest gasoline pipeline in United States
- Today the desert of Saudi Arabia looks like a big river!
- Lost young whale seen swimming upstream in Thames after being freed overnight
- 4 children die, another 4 injured in lightning strikes in Jharkhand, India
- 17 goats struck dead by lightning in Tamil Nadu, India
- 9 killed after heavy rain causes buildings to collapse in Dire Dawa, Ethiopia
- Existential economic threats: How US states can survive without federal money
- Serial killer Reginald Arthurell's new life as 'Regina'
- Street parties erupt in Spain as government lifts six month curfew, regions consider REIMPOSING own lockdown restrictions
- Russian space surveillance station records space activity surge in 2021
- Best of the Web: Canadian pastor who prevented police from shutting down Easter service arrested and charged with "organizing an illegal in-person gathering"
- Covid-19 fear porn has cast a chill over love, sex, and birthrates, and we were damn fools to let it happen
- Israel helped US track Qasem Soleimani using cell phone
- 'I have some bad news': Edward Snowden rips ex-CNN WH reporter for saying journalists don't expect government spying and lying
- Hundreds injured as Israeli forces attack Palestinian worshipers in Jerusalem UPDATES
- Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem: The full story
- Kabul school attack: Death toll climbs to 68, over 165 hospitalized with many in critical condition
- Chinese military scientists discussed weaponizing SARS Coronaviruses in document obtained by US Gov, says Aussie media
- Ivermectin update
- Israel helped US track Qasem Soleimani using cell phone
- 'I have some bad news': Edward Snowden rips ex-CNN WH reporter for saying journalists don't expect government spying and lying
- Anti-immigration group designated as extremist by German intel agency, gives state power to surveil group
- Iran sanctions will only be lifted if nuclear deal conditions met - White House
- EU, India try again to clinch trade deal, sidelining China
- How science has been corrupted
- The end of strategic ambiguity? US stops pretending it would risk war with Russia over supposed 'ally' Ukraine
- Trump DOJ secretly seized phone records from Washington Post reporters
- AZ ballot audit: DOJ Civil Rights Division attempts to get involved - cites Lawfare activists, media reports as evidence of concern
- Mind control is NOT a conspiracy theory
- China, Fauci and the Origins of Covid
- Germany's top court upholds night curfews in COVID-19 fight
- Twitter walks back 'explainer' of Donald Trump Jr's reference to Jimmy Carter after mockery. How are they not a publisher?
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Bio-Barcodes - GMO Spores Hidden in Food to Track Supply Chain
- Progressives stay largely silent on Israeli apartheid report
- Scotland's judges urged to not jail former diplomat who reported on trial that revealed details of scandal involving First Minister
- Jen Psaki admits she tells Biden 'don't take questions'
- Hillary wants a 'global reckoning' with social media 'disinformation' as apparently just banning conservatives isn't enough
- China suspends economic accord with Australia
- White House backs social media crackdown on 'misinformation' after Trump Facebook ruling
- Cyberattack forces shutdown of largest gasoline pipeline in United States
- Existential economic threats: How US states can survive without federal money
- Serial killer Reginald Arthurell's new life as 'Regina'
- Street parties erupt in Spain as government lifts six month curfew, regions consider REIMPOSING own lockdown restrictions
- Best of the Web: Canadian pastor who prevented police from shutting down Easter service arrested and charged with "organizing an illegal in-person gathering"
- Covid-19 fear porn has cast a chill over love, sex, and birthrates, and we were damn fools to let it happen
- Hundreds injured as Israeli forces attack Palestinian worshipers in Jerusalem UPDATES
- Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem: The full story
- Kabul school attack: Death toll climbs to 68, over 165 hospitalized with many in critical condition
- Furious Texas motorist tries to single-handedly fight BLM protesters blocking traffic
- I'm a former law-enforcement officer — but I won't encourage my kids to be cops
- Major fire hits oil refinery in Syria's Homs
- Multiple blasts rock school in Kabul killing at least 30 killed, 50+ injured
- Father jailed for breaking 'gag order' in sex-change case freed on appeal
- Turn over routers or face subpoenas, Arizona lawmakers tell Maricopa County
- Montana Gov. Gianforte signs bill banning transgender athletes from girls sports
- Fire at medical marijuana lab in Italy kills 1, injures 3
- Massive fire breaks out at Ambernath chemical factory, India
- Fire at Iran chemical factory hours after media reports ANOTHER massive blaze near Bushehr's nuclear power plant
- Another postcard from Brazil
- Remains of 9 Neanderthals discovered by archeologists near Rome
- Greenan Fort - Seat of the Kingdom of Ailech, Ireland
- Masterful new history exposes America's dangerous misunderstanding of Iran, partly due to Israel lobby pressure
- Oldest human burial in Kenya
- Scientists find oldest evidence of ancient human activity deep inside South African cave
- How the Pentagon started taking UFOs seriously
- Cancer rates in medieval Britain were around ten times higher than previously thought, study suggests
- World's first pregnant Egyptian mummy identified in Warsaw
- Biden erased decades of historic crimes in his speech to Congress
- Survey documents over 1000 monumental structures in Arabia dating from 7,000-years-ago
- These key similarities between Lenin's Red terror and America's Woke culture reveal Left's blueprint for complete takeover
- Early signs of man found buried in abandoned Saharan gold mine
- New Book: Social Darwinism and "The Hitler Problem"
- 20,000-seater gladiator arena from Roman era unearthed in Turkey
- Rare evidence of habitation in Scotland's Cairngorms after end of last Ice Age
- Noushabad: Iran's hidden underground city constructed around 224AD
- Recolonisation of Europe after the last ice age started earlier than previously thought
- Diets of Neolithic and Bronze Age peoples on the Great Hungarian Plain revealed in new study
- As Cuban chief Raul Castro leaves office, declassified CIA files expose how Washington planned to assassinate him
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Phillip Barlag: The Leadership Genius of Julius Caesar
- Russian space surveillance station records space activity surge in 2021
- Chinese military scientists discussed weaponizing SARS Coronaviruses in document obtained by US Gov, says Aussie media
- Tracking the origin of Covid — following the clues
- Powerful magnetic fields in space have been seen bending black hole jets
- Most human origins theories are not compatible with known fossils
- How Long is a Day on Venus? We Finally Know the Exact Answer
- 'Mother Trees' are intelligent: They learn and remember
- Plants respond to 'painful' stimuli in fascinating ways
- 'Oddball supernova' appears strangely cool before exploding, 'stretches what's considered physically possible'
- Some viruses have a completely different genome to the rest of life on Earth
- SpaceX Starship rocket prototype achieves first safe landing
- New Comet C/2021 E3 (ZTF)
- Vital soil organisms harmed by pesticides - study
- Hybrid animals are not nature's misfits
- Chilean leadership calls for 'neuro-rights' as 'tsunami' of brain-altering tech reach public
- AG Carinae about to go supernova?
- Lightning and subvisible discharges produce molecules that clean the atmosphere
- Researchers develop compact on-chip device to detect electric-field waveforms with attosecond time resolution
- We now have the technology to develop vaccines that spread themselves
- 'Martian plague'? Bringing samples to Earth could cause devastating pandemic scientists warn
- Mass deaths of reindeer on Yamal peninsula in Russia might be linked to climate change, scientists believe
- Today the desert of Saudi Arabia looks like a big river!
- Lost young whale seen swimming upstream in Thames after being freed overnight
- 4 children die, another 4 injured in lightning strikes in Jharkhand, India
- 17 goats struck dead by lightning in Tamil Nadu, India
- 9 killed after heavy rain causes buildings to collapse in Dire Dawa, Ethiopia
- Deadly floods strike Mogadishu, rivers overflow in Jowhar, Somalia
- Severe flooding affects thousands in Butaleja, Uganda
- Lightning kills 4 carabaos in Bago City, Philippines
- Heavy rain and flooding hits Oman
- More than halfway through spring, snow covers Montana prairies
- Massive waterspout spotted in Barnegat Bay, New Jersey,
- Lightning strike kills elephant in Pattaya, Thailand
- Lightning strike kills 43 goats in Gujarat, India
- England is on for its coldest May since record-keeping began back in 1659 (during the Maunder Minimum)
- Two avalanches after heavy May snowfall in French Alps kill 7 - total of 12 such deaths within week for region
- Sudden floods hit Patzun, Guatemala
- Massive floods hit Medellin, Colombia
- About 170 endangered seals found dead on Russia's Caspian coast
- M6.0 earthquake hits Fiji Islands Region
- Meteor fireball streaks across the Greater Antilles
- A huge, glowing fireball lights up the sky over Japan
- Meteor fireball spotted on deputy's dashcam in Collier County, Florida
- Flaming meteor fireball seen in Oman's sky
- Meteor fireball widely reported over southern France
- Lyrid fireball over the Mediterranean (April 23)
- Dozens report bright meteor fireball in New Hampshire skies
- Meteor fireball blaze caught on police body cam at Surfers Paradise, Australia
- Bolide over Cádiz and Málaga, Spain (April 20th)
- Fireball spotted above Bournemouth, UK
- Meteor fireball blazes over Ohio
- The amazing 'fireballs' over North Wales which have left plenty of people puzzled
- Spectacular meteor fireball flies across Spain
- Loud 'boom', shaking in Charlotte, North Carolina was not an earthquake
- Basingstoke, UK residents baffled by 'loud bang that shook the ground'
- 'What is that in the sky?' Floridians catch meteor fireball's close brush with Earth
- Bright meteor fireball turns the Central Asian night sky green
- Meteor fireball observed over Scotland
- Meteor fireball over Sevilla and Cádiz, Spain (4 April)
- Meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (April 1)
- Ivermectin update
- New study claims coronavirus deaths are 57% higher than official count — up to 900,000 in the US
- Spleen-to-liver signals control systemic inflammation, rat study reveals
- COVID vaccines: Necessity, efficacy and safety
- Best of the Web: New Report Sheds Light on Vaccine Doomsday Cult
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Smokers Get Less Covid | Covid Cases in India | Mental Health Crisis
- Dr. Mercola threatened into removing all articles on his site related COVID-19, Vitamins D, C and Zinc
- Significant jump this week in reported injuries, deaths after COVID vaccine
- US officials: Anxiety drove vaccine reactions in 5 states
- Censored: National Vaccine Information Center
- Five therapeutic properties of medicinal mushrooms
- Legionnaires' disease outbreak in New Jersey's prisons kept quiet by state officials
- Best of the Web: Indian study finds smokers and people in blood group O less vulnerable to Covid-19
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Best Reasons Not to Get a Covid Shot
- Best of the Web: Is the coronavirus vaccine a ticking time-bomb?
- Covid's IFR just keeps dropping
- MIT researchers challenge indoor social distancing rules: 'No safer at 60 feet than 6 feet'
- Covid can cause more pregnancy complications than thought - but only if the woman is suffering symptoms
- New study on face-masks highlights problems with safety and efficacy
- Covid19: Prior infection vs vaccination
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- Anesthesia works by changing the brain's rhythms says new research
- Mice master complex thinking with a remarkable capacity for abstraction
- Taking sex differences in personality seriously
- How dreams change under authoritarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Tom Costello: Yes, Virginia, There Is a Left-wing Authoritarianism!
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study says ignorance and overconfidence affect intuitive thinking
- New study reveals brain basis of psychopathy
- The Slave, The Orator & The Emperor: Stoicism in the age of Covid and other insanities
- New blueprint of brain connections uncovers extensive reach of central regulator
- We have many more than five senses — here's how to make the most of them
- The "mind viruses" creating social justice warriors
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Campy Covers, Deep Psychology: Discover a Most Surprising Oasis of Virtue and Values
- Blood and soul: An essay in metagenetics
- Best of the Web: Michel Foucault, most-cited academic ever and father of woke ideology, outed as pedophile
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- CIA replaces waterboarding with 12-hour lectures on intersectional feminism
- Biden relocates 20,000 National Guard troops to inner cities to snipe menthol cigarettes out of people's mouths
- Study finds anyone still wearing a mask at this point is probably just super ugly
- Dems committed to utterly destroying black man's optimism about race relations
- Best of the Web: CDC now recommends wearing a seat belt even when you're outside the car
- Biden wore mask during zoom call in case COVID had mutated into a computer virus
- LA homeless man feels unsafe as limos full of drug addicts and perverts show up in his neighborhood
- Chicago Police now required to ask for criminals' consent before arresting them
- BLM founder reminds everyone justice won't fully be served until she can buy a 5th house
- Dungeons & Dragons players rejoice! New 100-Sided die issued for determining your character's gender
- CNN introduces segment where they rant about what Trump would have tweeted if he hadn't gotten kicked off of Twitter
- College student aces final exam by just answering 'racism!' to every question
- Minneapolis business owner prudently ups her peaceful protest insurance
- Russians say LMAO after Salisbury poisoning suspects linked to explosion at Czech ammo depot: 'Did they shake Biden's stairs too?'
- BLM founder calls for abolishing police in all the areas where she doesn't live
- 'We're not tearing up the Constitution, we're untearing it,' say Dems while ripping the Constitution apart
- Minneapolis City Council to offer looting passports to 'peaceful protesters'
- In effort to boost ratings, CNN showing reruns of the Russia investigation
- Flashback: Nike releases commemorative shoe to honor looters
- Immigrant who lived off welfare dies in England
Quote of the Day
"Fundamentally, the founding fathers of US intelligence [Allen Dulles, Richard Helms, Frank Wisner] were liars. The better you lied and the more you betrayed, the more likely you would be promoted. Outside of their duplicity, the only thing they had in common was a desire for absolute power."
CIA Chief of Counter-intelligence (1954-1975)
Recent Comments
The word "fair" came up a couple times in this article. There has not been much fairness in the world lately. Time to bring back this concept.
My money is on eco-warriors doing something about the largest gas spill in US history from that pipeline. [Link]
Cause: Our own government takes the Colonial Pipeline offline due to a supposed cyberattack. One week later, and pipeline is still down. Okay....
Ah! the Spaniards. I visited Spain many times when I was young and in those good old days, they would sleep the long hot afternoons then they...
Even during the darkest moments of World War II, when the threat of a Nazi attack hung heavy in the air, the daily business of living did not...