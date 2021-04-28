© RT



Less than 100 days into his presidency, Joe Biden is already angling for war with Russia...The excuse? Ukrainian sovereignty.But Russia has 200 years of experience when it comes to Western forces piling up troops against its borders - and it's led to a series of devastating wars. And againHost Ross Ashcroft is joined by analyst Alex Krainer and author Dmitry Orlov to discuss why the real reason behind this growing tension is something quite different.