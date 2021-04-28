The excuse? Ukrainian sovereignty.
But Russia has 200 years of experience when it comes to Western forces piling up troops against its borders - and it's led to a series of devastating wars. And again today, we are seeing the highest number of NATO and US troops stationed close to the Russian border.
Host Ross Ashcroft is joined by analyst Alex Krainer and author Dmitry Orlov to discuss why the real reason behind this growing tension is something quite different.
YOUTUBE Channel Renegade Inc.
LIKE Renegade Inc. on Facebook here
FOLLOW Renegade Inc. at @Renegade_Inc
PODCAST Renegade Inc.
Comment: See also: